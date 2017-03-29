WATCH LIVE | Louisville Mayor, LMPD Chief to hold joint news con - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | Louisville Mayor, LMPD Chief to hold joint news conference at 5 p.m.

Posted: Updated: Mar 29, 2017 04:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. outside University Hospital, according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Carey Klain.

Fischer and Conrad are expected to provide an update on the Louisville Metro Police officer who was listed in critical condition after a fiery crash in west Louisville Tuesday night.

That officer was pursuing a suspect at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when his cruiser was hit near 26th and Duncan Streets. The officer's cruiser was heavily damaged and caught fire. He had to be extricated from the wreckage before being rushed to University Hospital. 

Details on what started the pursuit have not been released, and there is no word on the condition of other people involved in the violent crash. But at least one other person was taken by ambulance from the scene.

Dozens of LMPD vehicles were parked outside University Hospital Wednesday morning, as officers kept vigil. Police Chief Steve Conrad stayed until the early morning hours. He said hundreds of officers stopped to show support.  

The department is asking the public to keep the officer's family in their thoughts and prayers.

