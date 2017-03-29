Union files charges with labor board over outsourcing at GE Appliance Park

After 21 years leading Kosair Charities, Randy Coe plans to retire as the organization’s president in August and hand the reins to Keith Inman, the longtime chief fundraiser at the University of Louisville.More >>
Dr. Gregory Postel thought he would practice medicine his whole career. Instead, he's been thrust into one leadership role after another over 23 years at the University of Louisville.
The University of Louisville Foundation fired Kathleen Smith, the longtime top aide to former U of L and foundation president James Ramsey, effective Thursday.
GE Appliances CEO Chip Blankenship has resigned after nearly six years leading the Louisville-based company.
The chairwoman of the University of Louisville Foundation said "further investigation" is needed before the foundation board decides whether to pursue litigation based on the findings of a blistering forensic investigation released last week.
A day after a blistering audit was released, the University of Louisville Foundation said its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, has been placed on paid leave.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said his office is "carefully reviewing" whether the "gross mismanagement" revealed in last week's forensic investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation warrants criminal charges.
Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L's nonprofit foundation depleted the university's endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.
