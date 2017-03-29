UPDATE | Victim shot, killed in Russell neighborhood identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Victim shot, killed in Russell neighborhood identified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 36-year-old Maurice Carter was shot and killed Wednesday in the Russell neighborhood.

It happened on 21st Street near Chestnut Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

LMPD says they have no suspects at this time.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to called the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This was the third shooting reported within an hour Wednesday night.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

