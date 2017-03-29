UPDATE | Victim identified after double shooting on Bolling Avenue Wednesday

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
The St. Matthews Police Department say a man missing since Monday has been found.More >>
The St. Matthews Police Department say a man missing since Monday has been found.More >>
Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.More >>
Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.More >>
The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.More >>
The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.More >>
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.More >>
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.More >>
A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.More >>
A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body is found in the back of an SUV.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body is found in the back of an SUV.More >>
On Friday morning in court, a plea of "not guilty" was submitted on his behalf.More >>
On Friday morning in court, a plea of "not guilty" was submitted on his behalf.More >>