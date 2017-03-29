UPDATE | Victim identified after double shooting on Bolling Aven - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Victim identified after double shooting on Bolling Avenue Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a double shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

It happened around 7:45 Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue near 22nd Street.

LMPD says one of the victims was shot in the chest and later died at University Hospital. That victim has been identified as 27-year-old Leondre Green.

The other victim, just grazed by a bullet, was conscious and alert.

This was the third shooting reported within an hour Wednesday night.

