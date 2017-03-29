IMAGES | Louisville community salutes fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Arson charges against two juveniles accused of causing a wildfire that killed more than a dozen people and devastated Gatlinburg and other parts of East Tennessee have been dismissed.

Officials drop arson charges against teens after massive wildfire in Gatlinburg

A death investigation is underway after a body is found in the back of an SUV.

A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.

New Ky. law limits prescriptions for certain pain meds to 3-day supply

Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

Second of four suspects pleads guilty to brutal murder of teen brothers

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

Local health department warns of Shigellosis outbreak; asks public for help

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

Former NFL, WKU and Elizabethtown High School football star dies at age 24

The St. Matthews Police Department say a man missing since Monday has been found.

St. Matthews Police say missing 59-year-old has been found

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Somber doesn't even begin to describe the moment.

"Our entire city mourns the loss of Officer Nick Rodman," Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday. "He gave his life. He paid the ultimate sacrifice, protecting the citizens of Louisville."

A flag was draped over his body as he was escorted out of University Hospital on Wednesday evening. Fellow LMPD officers stood in salute.

Rodman's family showed extreme courage through their unimaginable grief. And when an officer falls, a community mourns.

"These guys put their lives on the line every single day," said Matthew Beakler, who stopped to watch the procession of Rodman's body from downtown Louisville to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office in Anchorage. "And they don't know if they are coming back home or not."

Officer Rodman's body was escorted from University Hospital, onto the Watterson Expressway, to the Medical Examiner's Office on La Grange Road.

Beakler was just one of many Louisvillians who paused to show respect as the procession passed.

"It's a wake up call," he said. "Just what these guys do every day ... A lot of people don't appreciate what these guys do, and it's really sad.

"I have all the utmost respect for them."

Onlookers struggled to find the right words, just hoping to show appreciation.

"They put their lives on the line for us," Fischer said. "They are underappreciated, and sometimes, tragically, they pay the ultimate price as they work to keep us safe.

"Please pray for Nick and his family."

A police memorial will be held at the county fallen officers' memorial in Jefferson Square in downtown Louisville at 10 a.m. Thursday.

