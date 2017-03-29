IMAGES | Louisville community salutes fallen LMPD Officer Nick R - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Louisville community salutes fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Posted: Updated:
Officer Nick Rodman Officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Somber doesn't even begin to describe the moment. 

"Our entire city mourns the loss of Officer Nick Rodman," Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday. "He gave his life. He paid the ultimate sacrifice, protecting the citizens of Louisville."

A flag was draped over his body as he was escorted out of University Hospital on Wednesday evening. Fellow LMPD officers stood in salute. 

Rodman's family showed extreme courage through their unimaginable grief. And when an officer falls, a community mourns. 

"These guys put their lives on the line every single day," said Matthew Beakler, who stopped to watch the procession of Rodman's body from downtown Louisville to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office in Anchorage. "And they don't know if they are coming back home or not."

Officer Rodman's body was escorted from University Hospital, onto the Watterson Expressway, to the Medical Examiner's Office on La Grange Road. 

Beakler was just one of many Louisvillians who paused to show respect as the procession passed.  

"It's a wake up call," he said. "Just what these guys do every day ... A lot of people don't appreciate what these guys do, and it's really sad.

"I have all the utmost respect for them."

Onlookers struggled to find the right words, just hoping to show appreciation. 

"They put their lives on the line for us," Fischer said. "They are underappreciated, and sometimes, tragically, they pay the ultimate price as they work to keep us safe.

"Please pray for Nick and his family."

A police memorial will be held at the county fallen officers' memorial in Jefferson Square in downtown Louisville at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Related Stories:

RAW VIDEO | LMPD officer Nick Rodman dies after fiery crash Tuesday night in west Louisville

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.