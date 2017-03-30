LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD responded to a shooting at 38th and Grand Avenue about 12:30 Thursday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson confirmed officers found a 44-year-old shot to death in the alley behind an apartment building.

LMPD hasn't released any more information about the victim pending notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

