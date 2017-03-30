Inspire artists with a spring break or summer camp at "Whet Your - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Inspire artists with a spring break or summer camp at "Whet Your Palette"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can keep your kid's artistic side engaged during spring break and summer break at "Whet Your Palette".

You can explore artists of many different mediums at the art house in Anchorage.

Sculpt and create like Alexander Calder, paint and amaze like Salvador Dali.

Your young Picasso will use paint, canvas and their imaginations to create pieces of art.

They can explore the seven art rooms and the garden space.

Spring Break Camp
April 3rd - 7th, Ages 4-12
Sessions Offered
8:00-10:30, 11:00-2:00 & 2:30-5:00
Full-Day with late pick-up available.
$110 Per Camp

Click here for "Whet Your Palette" camp information

