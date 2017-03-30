Parents file lawsuit after Oldham County teen injured by Samurai sword

Arson charges against two juveniles accused of causing a wildfire that killed more than a dozen people and devastated Gatlinburg and other parts of East Tennessee have been dismissed.

It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.

Family and friends says their 'hearts are broken' over children's death in Henryville

A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.

New Ky. law limits prescriptions for certain pain meds to 3-day supply

Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

Second of four suspects pleads guilty to brutal murder of teen brothers

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

ATLANTA (AP/WDRB) - The parents of a Kentucky teenager say a Georgia company sold a defective Samurai sword that pierced the boy through the forehead as he and his friends played with it.

In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Michael and Nicole Ballinger said the boys were swinging the sword at a plastic water bottle thrown in the air on the deck of a La Grange, Kentucky, on Nov. 16, 2016.

The lawsuit says the steel blade broke off the handle, flew as far as 20 feet and struck Tristan Ballinger, then 15. The blade lodged in his forehead, causing a severe brain injury, and his parents say he was in a coma for about six weeks before being transferred to a rehabilitation center.

Ballinger is a sophomore at Oldham County High School where he's on the baseball and wrestling team.

Dr. Catherine Schuster says Tristan has a long recovery ahead.

“I mean for Tristan, it will be lifelong,” Schuster said. “There will be continued outpatient therapies.”

The defendant, Top Swords LLC of Dallas, Georgia, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

