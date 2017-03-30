Parents file lawsuit after Oldham County teen injured by Samurai - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Parents file lawsuit after Oldham County teen injured by Samurai sword

Tristan Ballinger (photo source: family photo) Tristan Ballinger (photo source: family photo)
ATLANTA (AP/WDRB) - The parents of a Kentucky teenager say a Georgia company sold a defective Samurai sword that pierced the boy through the forehead as he and his friends played with it.

In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Michael and Nicole Ballinger said the boys were swinging the sword at a plastic water bottle thrown in the air on the deck of a La Grange, Kentucky, on Nov. 16, 2016.

The lawsuit says the steel blade broke off the handle, flew as far as 20 feet and struck Tristan Ballinger, then 15. The blade lodged in his forehead, causing a severe brain injury, and his parents say he was in a coma for about six weeks before being transferred to a rehabilitation center.

Ballinger is a sophomore at Oldham County High School where he's on the baseball and wrestling team. 

Dr. Catherine Schuster says Tristan has a long recovery ahead. 

“I mean for Tristan, it will be lifelong,” Schuster said. “There will be continued outpatient therapies.”

The defendant, Top Swords LLC of Dallas, Georgia, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

