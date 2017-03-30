WATCH LIVE AT 10 AM: Memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE AT 10 AM: Memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman at Jefferson Square

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flags are at half-staff in the city of Louisville to honor fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman. 

Rodman died in the line of duty after a police pursuit Tuesday night that ended in a violent crash at 26th and Duncan Streets. A public memorial is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday in Jefferson Square, which is where an eternal flame that burns at the Louisville Police Memorial. 

Click on the video player above to watch a live stream of the event. 

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

Funeral arrangements are pending. Rodman had a wife, Ashley, son Mason and newborn daughter Elli Jean.  He had been with the department for more than three years and comes from a family of police officers. His father, George Rodman, works in the LMPD training division.  Officer Andy Rodman is his brother. 

Mayor Greg Fischer called Rodman "a man of compassion and commitment and a wonderful public servant."

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad says surgeons tried to save Rodman, but he died Wednesday afternoon. Rodman suffered severe injuries, when a suspect rammed his cruiser following a pursuit. The cruiser caught fire, and he had to be extricated from the vehicle. 

Rodman and other officers were responding to a call of shots fired at 26th and Duncan Streets, when he joined the pursuit of a suspect.  Rodman had a green light, when the suspect crashed into his cruiser.

Conrad says the suspect is being treated at University Hospital, and will face a long list of charges including murder, assault,  domestic violence, and fleeing and evading police.

