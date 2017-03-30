WATCH LIVE AT 10 AM: Memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman at Jefferson Square

Arson charges against two juveniles accused of causing a wildfire that killed more than a dozen people and devastated Gatlinburg and other parts of East Tennessee have been dismissed.

It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.

Family and friends says their 'hearts are broken' over children's death in Henryville

A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.

New Ky. law limits prescriptions for certain pain meds to 3-day supply

Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

Second of four suspects pleads guilty to brutal murder of teen brothers

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flags are at half-staff in the city of Louisville to honor fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman.

Rodman died in the line of duty after a police pursuit Tuesday night that ended in a violent crash at 26th and Duncan Streets. A public memorial is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday in Jefferson Square, which is where an eternal flame that burns at the Louisville Police Memorial.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Rodman had a wife, Ashley, son Mason and newborn daughter Elli Jean. He had been with the department for more than three years and comes from a family of police officers. His father, George Rodman, works in the LMPD training division. Officer Andy Rodman is his brother.

Mayor Greg Fischer called Rodman "a man of compassion and commitment and a wonderful public servant."

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad says surgeons tried to save Rodman, but he died Wednesday afternoon. Rodman suffered severe injuries, when a suspect rammed his cruiser following a pursuit. The cruiser caught fire, and he had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Rodman and other officers were responding to a call of shots fired at 26th and Duncan Streets, when he joined the pursuit of a suspect. Rodman had a green light, when the suspect crashed into his cruiser.

Conrad says the suspect is being treated at University Hospital, and will face a long list of charges including murder, assault, domestic violence, and fleeing and evading police.

