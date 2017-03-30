Three shootings in six hours leave three dead - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Three shootings in six hours leave three dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating three fatal shootings that happened within six hours.

The first shooting happened around around 6:45 Wednesday night at 21st and Madison Streets. Police say a man died at the scene.

"It's been crazy in this neighborhood. I didn't know this neighborhood was like that. Everyday I come home, it's something going on out here," said Andrea Davis who lives in the area.

About an hour later, two people were shot on Bolling Avenue. One person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and later died. The other victim was grazed by a bullet and is expected to survive.

Then at 12:30 Thursday morning, a man was found dead in an alley at 38th and Garland.

Police have released very little information about the shootings and have said it's too early to say whether they are connected.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about any of the three shootings is asked to call 574-LMPD.

