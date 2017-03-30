WDRB Partners with The Home of the Innocents during Child Abuse - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB Partners with The Home of the Innocents during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is partnering with Home of the Innocents during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Together we will kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month with a fundraising event, Paint Your Heart Out, on Saturday, April 1 from 2-6 pm.

The event will feature the completion of a neighborhood mural representing the children served by the Home, and include interactive painting, live bands, food trucks, vendors and much more!

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about Home of the Innocents and their efforts to combat child abuse in the community.

The mural was painted by Often Seen Rarely Spoken, a local mural painting company, on the side of Butchertown Market at 1201 Story Avenue.

WDRB has a special live web stream of the mural painting in progress.

WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:

Paint Your Heart Out

Saturday, April 2:00-6:00

Side of Butchertown Market

1201 Story Avenue

Proceeds of the day

Benefits Home of the Innocents

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.