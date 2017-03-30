Holy Cross High School remembers fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.More >>
Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.More >>
The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.More >>
The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.More >>
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.More >>
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.More >>
Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.More >>
Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.More >>
Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."More >>
Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."More >>
A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.More >>
A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.More >>
It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.More >>
It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.More >>
Donna Hargens is spending her last work day as JCPS superintendent on Friday, as her resignation from the district takes effect on Saturday.More >>
Donna Hargens is spending her last work day as JCPS superintendent on Friday, as her resignation from the district takes effect on Saturday.More >>
The first superintendent of the newly-merged Jefferson County school system has died.More >>
The first superintendent of the newly-merged Jefferson County school system has died.More >>
After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.More >>
After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.More >>
For the second straight year, fewer JCPS employees reported they were less confident in the leadership of Superintendent Donna Hargens and in the district’s ability to manage money efficiently, according to new survey results.More >>
For the second straight year, fewer JCPS employees reported they were less confident in the leadership of Superintendent Donna Hargens and in the district’s ability to manage money efficiently, according to new survey results.More >>
Kentucky Attorney Andy Beshear said Thursday he will hold off on filing a lawsuit over a recent executive order by Gov. Matt Bevin to reorganize several state education boards.More >>
Kentucky Attorney Andy Beshear said Thursday he will hold off on filing a lawsuit over a recent executive order by Gov. Matt Bevin to reorganize several state education boards.More >>
A Norton Elementary goal clarity coach whose position was initially eliminated in February says the decision to move her was made in "direct retaliation" after she complained about bullying and hostile behavior.More >>
A Norton Elementary goal clarity coach whose position was initially eliminated in February says the decision to move her was made in "direct retaliation" after she complained about bullying and hostile behavior.More >>
Dozens of parents, students and community members gathered before the Jefferson County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday to rally against the district's firing of their longtime principal.More >>
Dozens of parents, students and community members gathered before the Jefferson County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday to rally against the district's firing of their longtime principal.More >>
The JCPS school board will hear a "detailed explanation" next week on the steps the district has taken since November on the plan to create a district-wide magnet school geared toward black male students.More >>
The JCPS school board will hear a "detailed explanation" next week on the steps the district has taken since November on the plan to create a district-wide magnet school geared toward black male students.More >>