UPDATE | Orange Leaf raises more than $2,000 for family of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt held a fundraiser all day Thursday to benefit the family of fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman.

The frozen yogurt shop, located at 3012 Bardstown Road in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center, donated 50 percent of all purchases made Thursday to the fund set up for his family at Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union, totaling $2,032.

Rodman died Wednesday, a day after he was involved in a fiery crash in west Louisville. He was pursuing a domestic violence suspect and shots fired call around 8 p.m. Tuesday when his cruiser was hit near 26th and Duncan Streets.

Rodman, who had been with the department for more than three years, leaves behind a wife, Ashley, a young son, Mason, and a newborn daughter, Ellie Jean.

"We are just so sorry for his wife and two young children as well as his other friends and family and wanted to do the little bit we can to help," said Rachel Swartzentruber, the marketing director for the shop, which is owned by Jeremiah Sizemore, Evan Morris and Bryce Anderson. "I do not know them personally, but have several mutual friends. This is a huge loss for our community."

