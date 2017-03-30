UPDATE | Orange Leaf raises more than $2,000 for family of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.

It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.

Family and friends says their 'hearts are broken' over children's death in Henryville

Family and friends says their 'hearts are broken' over children's death in Henryville

Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."

Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."

A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.

A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt held a fundraiser all day Thursday to benefit the family of fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman.

The frozen yogurt shop, located at 3012 Bardstown Road in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center, donated 50 percent of all purchases made Thursday to the fund set up for his family at Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union, totaling $2,032.

Rodman died Wednesday, a day after he was involved in a fiery crash in west Louisville. He was pursuing a domestic violence suspect and shots fired call around 8 p.m. Tuesday when his cruiser was hit near 26th and Duncan Streets.

Rodman, who had been with the department for more than three years, leaves behind a wife, Ashley, a young son, Mason, and a newborn daughter, Ellie Jean.

"We are just so sorry for his wife and two young children as well as his other friends and family and wanted to do the little bit we can to help," said Rachel Swartzentruber, the marketing director for the shop, which is owned by Jeremiah Sizemore, Evan Morris and Bryce Anderson. "I do not know them personally, but have several mutual friends. This is a huge loss for our community."