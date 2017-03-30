All involved want LMPD sexual abuse lawsuit unsealed, but a state law is delaying case

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.More >>
Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.More >>
The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.More >>
The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.More >>
Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.More >>
Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.More >>
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.More >>
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.More >>
A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.More >>
A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.More >>
Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."More >>
Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."More >>
It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.More >>
It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.More >>
“There is simply no conflict which would prohibit Yates from pursuing justice on behalf of the victims in this case,” according to the motion.More >>
“There is simply no conflict which would prohibit Yates from pursuing justice on behalf of the victims in this case,” according to the motion.More >>
"It's been extremely frustrating the last few years," Louisville Metro Police Officer Jeff Eberenz said Monday. "I'm extremely happy the record has been set straight."More >>
"It's been extremely frustrating the last few years," Louisville Metro Police Officer Jeff Eberenz said Monday. "I'm extremely happy the record has been set straight."More >>
A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.More >>
A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.More >>
In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.More >>
In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.More >>
Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.More >>
Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.More >>
Officer Ryan Scanlan shared several controversial posts on his personal Facebook page last year, including a meme that pictured a white police officer leaning against his cruiser that said: "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods. …. And wait."More >>
Officer Ryan Scanlan shared several controversial posts on his personal Facebook page last year, including a meme that pictured a white police officer leaning against his cruiser that said: "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods. …. And wait."More >>
The suit claims laws prohibiting the trafficking and possession of marijuana are “unconstitutional” when applied to these citizens and “thousands of other medical cannabis users in Kentucky” who have a “legitimate and dire need for medical cannabis.”More >>
The suit claims laws prohibiting the trafficking and possession of marijuana are “unconstitutional” when applied to these citizens and “thousands of other medical cannabis users in Kentucky” who have a “legitimate and dire need for medical cannabis.”More >>
"This system does not work well," according to a study of the Jefferson District Court system by the National Center for State Courts. "Some judges are overburdened, others have more free time and may leave early."More >>
"This system does not work well," according to a study of the Jefferson District Court system by the National Center for State Courts. "Some judges are overburdened, others have more free time and may leave early."More >>