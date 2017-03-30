Body of 19-year-old disabled woman found in Evansville home

It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.

It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.

Family and friends says their 'hearts are broken' over children's death in Henryville

Family and friends says their 'hearts are broken' over children's death in Henryville

Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."

Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."

'I thought it was empty': Father says he fatally shot daughter, 9, while teaching sons gun safety

'I thought it was empty': Father says he fatally shot daughter, 9, while teaching sons gun safety

A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.

A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.

New Ky. law limits prescriptions for certain pain meds to 3-day supply

New Ky. law limits prescriptions for certain pain meds to 3-day supply

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

Second of four suspects pleads guilty to brutal murder of teen brothers

Second of four suspects pleads guilty to brutal murder of teen brothers

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- The body of a 19-year-old disabled Evansville woman has been found in a vacant home.

As police acted on a tip, Aleah Beckerle's body was discovered Monday, eight months after she disappeared. Police say an autopsy confirmed her identity Wednesday.

Beckerle was reported missing last July. Family members said she needed daily care, medication and a wheelchair. Medicine to control her severe seizures was left behind at her house.

Evansville police Capt. Andy Chandler says he won't call it a homicide investigation while the coroner's office is trying to determine the cause of death. Nonetheless, he says the case now has a "new beginning."

Det. Brent Melton of the Evansville Police Department says the case isn't going to end here.

"I can say that I'm going to move on to the next phase, and I'm not gonna stop, and I'm not gonna put any less effort," Det. Melton said. "I'm going to continue to work as hard as I possibly can to find the person or persons responsible for her death."

An aunt, Laura Jackson, says it's "devastating" to know that Beckerle probably was in the home for months. She says the person who's responsible will be found.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.