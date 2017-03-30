Bill creating ISTEP test replacement one step closer to law - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bill creating ISTEP test replacement one step closer to law

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill mandating a replacement for the ISTEP test has taken another step forward.

The controversial ISTEP test measures the academic prowess of Indiana students in grades 3-8.

The proposed bill would set parameters for the new state test, called I-Learn. The bill mandates that the new test be put in place by 2019.

Indiana students performed poorly on one recent version of the ISTEP test, but it was also plagued by administrative glitches. 

The measure now goes to the full Senate.

