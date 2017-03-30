Info on how to donate to the family of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Info on how to donate to the family of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you would like to donate to the family of fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman, the River City FOP Auxiliary has opened an account at the Louisville Metro Police Officer's Credit Union in his name.

The credit union is located at 900 W Market St #100, Louisville, KY 40202. The phone number is (502) 584-7134.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

