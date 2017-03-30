VIDEO | Emotional ceremony honors life of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.

It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.

Family and friends says their 'hearts are broken' over children's death in Henryville

Family and friends says their 'hearts are broken' over children's death in Henryville

Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."

Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."

'I thought it was empty': Father says he fatally shot daughter, 9, while teaching sons gun safety

'I thought it was empty': Father says he fatally shot daughter, 9, while teaching sons gun safety

A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.

A new law that limits how much pain medicine doctors can prescribe in Kentucky is now in effect.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

Tieren Coleman was charged in the killings of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon in May 2016.

Second of four suspects pleads guilty to brutal murder of teen brothers

Second of four suspects pleads guilty to brutal murder of teen brothers

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A powerful and emotional ceremony was held in downtown Louisville Thursday morning to honor the life of an LMPD officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Hundreds of LMPD officers, city leaders and citizens stood alongside Officer Nick Rodman's family to pay their respects at the Police Memorial at Jefferson Square Park.

Rodman was killed in a violent car crash Tuesday, while responding to calls of shots fired and a reported assault. He died Wednesday at University Hospital, and now the Louisville Metro Police Department and the entire community is mourning his loss.

Rodman worked in LMPD's 1st division. He leaves behind his wife Ashley, son Mason, and newborn daughter Elly Jean.

The mood was quiet and somber as Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad expressed their deepest condolences, followed by a tearful tribute from Nick's fellow LMPD officers and family members as they approached the Fallen Officers' memorial where Nick's name will soon be added.

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CEREMONY IN ITS ENTIRETY]

Chief Conrad said Rodman was all about serving his community and making it a safer place, and he died doing just that.

"Nick was with us for three years and three months -- he will be remembered for a lifetime," Conrad said. "Nick, you made a difference. We are a safer community because of your efforts."

Mayor Fischer said Rodman believed police officers could make a difference.

"He believed in police work, he understood that the most fundamentally critical job in any city or any society is to protect citizens and keep the community safe, so each of us can pursue our dreams," Fischer said.

If you would like to donate to the Rodman family, the River City FOP Auxiliary has opened an account in Nick's name at the Louisville Metro Police Officer's credit union located at 900 W. Market Street. The phone number is (502) 584-7134.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.