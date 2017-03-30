VIDEO | Emotional ceremony honors life of fallen LMPD Officer Ni - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Emotional ceremony honors life of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Posted: Updated:
Officer Nick Rodman Officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A powerful and emotional ceremony was held in downtown Louisville Thursday morning to honor the life of an LMPD officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Hundreds of LMPD officers, city leaders and citizens stood alongside Officer Nick Rodman's family to pay their respects at the Police Memorial at Jefferson Square Park. 

Rodman was killed in a violent car crash Tuesday, while responding to calls of shots fired and a reported assault. He died Wednesday at University Hospital, and now the Louisville Metro Police Department and the entire community is mourning his loss.

Rodman worked in LMPD's 1st division. He leaves behind his wife Ashley, son Mason, and newborn daughter Elly Jean. 

The mood was quiet and somber as Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad expressed their deepest condolences, followed by a tearful tribute from Nick's fellow LMPD officers and family members as they approached the Fallen Officers' memorial where Nick's name will soon be added.

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CEREMONY IN ITS ENTIRETY]

Chief Conrad said Rodman was all about serving his community and making it a safer place, and he died doing just that.

"Nick was with us for three years and three months -- he will be remembered for a lifetime," Conrad said. "Nick, you made a difference. We are a safer community because of your efforts."

Mayor Fischer said Rodman believed police officers could make a difference. 

"He believed in police work, he understood that the most fundamentally critical job in any city or any society is to protect citizens and keep the community safe, so each of us can pursue our dreams," Fischer said. 

If you would like to donate to the Rodman family, the River City FOP Auxiliary has opened an account in Nick's name at the Louisville Metro Police Officer's credit union located at 900 W. Market Street. The phone number is (502) 584-7134.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.