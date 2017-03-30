Bernheim Forest offers free spring break activities

CLERMONT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not sure what to do with the kids on their spring break? Bernheim Forest is offering daily drop-in activities to celebrate nature as part of its Spring Break Adventure Week.

The free week will offer hands-on discovery stations featuring a variety of plant, animal and nature. Historic fire tower tours are also offered to see the forest from a bird's-eye-view. Daily guided nature hikes begin at 2 p.m. from the Visitor Center.

Bernheim is adding a nature concert at the Visitor Center on Wednesday, April 5 at 1 p.m.

Spring Break Adventure Week begins Saturday, April 1 and continues April 3-7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bernheim Forest is located at 2075 Clermont Road in Clermont.

Click here for more information.

Related:

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.