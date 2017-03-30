Louisville Slugger giving out souvenir baseball bats for Bats-Re - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Slugger giving out souvenir baseball bats for Bats-Reds exhibition game

Posted:
Photo provided by Louisville Slugger. Photo provided by Louisville Slugger.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is giving out special bats this weekend for the Louisville Bats-Cincinnati Reds exhibition game. 

The special-edition Joey Votto souvenir bats will be given to the first 250 factory tour guests on both Friday and Saturday.

The bats are much longer than the standard mini-bats given out on the tours, and will have the Reds logo, along with Joey Votto's signature.

