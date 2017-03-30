VIDEO | Burger King releases 'April Fools'' ad peddling 'Whopper - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Burger King releases 'April Fools'' ad peddling 'Whopper Toothpaste'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Burger King is having a little April Fools' Day fun ahead of time.

The hamburger chain released an ad earlier this week claiming to have turned its signature Whopper into a toothpaste. The minute-long commercial claims the product uses, "active Whopper ingredients for optimal teeth and gum hygiene." 

Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately), "Whopper Toothpaste" won't be hitting store shelves anytime soon. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.