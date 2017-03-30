Police investigating after dead infant found at Fountain Square Apartments in West Buechel

It was an emotional night in Henryville on Friday as hundreds remembered a young brother and sister killed when a train hit their car this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Homicide Detectives and West Buechel Police are investigating after a dead infant was found at the Fountain Square Apartments in West Buechel.

Officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a child unconscious and not breathing inside an apartment.

All of the police cars and yellow tape were an alarming sight for neighbors.

"Amid all what's going on around Louisville with the shootings and the cop that just died yesterday ... it just kind of took my breath a little bit," said Lionel Nsilulu, who lives in the apartment comlex."

Right now, police are not calling the child's death a murder or homicide.

"There's no one in custody at this point," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. "It's a death investigation ... We are looking into some things at this point to see exactly what happened."

However the child died, it was a sad sight and scene for neighborhoods.

"That's very heartbreaking, to hear that it was a baby," Nsilulu said."A few months old, just new to this world and just to go out like this ... it's very saddening."

An autopsy will be performed on the child to help determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.