Kentucky's last abortion clinic files lawsuit to stay open - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky's last abortion clinic files lawsuit to stay open

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's only remaining clinic that performs abortions is challenging a state order that would shut it down.

The complaint was filed Wednesday in federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville located on Market Street in downtown Louisville. 

Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the clinic isn't meeting compliance rules and will have its license revoked if it doesn't come into compliance by Monday. The compliance concerns the clinic's agreements with a local hospital and ambulance service.

In a release, the ACLU called the enforcement action "an attempt to ban abortion in Kentucky." Lawyers want a judge to declare the state's requirements unconstitutional.

Other states have imposed similar requirements, which supporters call necessary health measures and opponents say aim to reduce women's access to abortion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.