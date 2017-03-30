Packaging plant in Seymour, Ind. to close in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Seymour, Indiana manufacturing plant will lay off 55 workers as it closes by mid-September.

Pretium Packaging sent the Indiana Department of Workforce Development its federally-mandated plant closing notice Wednesday.

The company, based in suburban St. Louis, Mo., said it will close its plant on D Avenue East in Seymour’s Freeman Field airport industrial park, in three phases, starting May 20 and ending Sept. 11 of this year. Workers will be paid severance, the company said.

“All employees currently located in that facility will be permanently laid off,” said the letter from Timothy Wehrfitz, the company senior vice president for mergers and acquisitions. “Affected employees have been or will be given separate notice of their layoffs.”

The company is cutting costs after "a yearlong analysis," Wehrfitz said in an email to WDRB News.

"We felt it necessary to consolidate our business across the many other Pretium sites," Wehrfitz said.

Pretium Packaging makes plastic bottles for consumer goods. The company’s website says it operates 12 plants including the one in Seymour.

Federal law requires companies to send state employment officials a minimum 60-day notice of layoffs and closings when they affect a certain number of workers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.