Linkin' Bridge joins thousands of local students to spread anti-bullying message

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of local students got inspiration from the stage Thursday to help stop bullying.

Members of the group Linkin' Bridge say they were all bullied growing up. That's why they wanted to take part in today's statewide anti-bullying event, Be Strong.

"My role here is to show kids, inspire them to be something bigger than what they are and don't allow anyone to keep them from accomplishing their goals and dreams, because verbally we can kind of bash each other," said Shon China Lacy.

Up to 2,500 students from JCPS and private schools took part in the event. They learned ways to identify and stop bullying, how to get help, and to believe in themselves.

The event was streamed live to try to reach students across the country.

