WATCH LIVE | LMPD to hold 4 p.m. news conference on officer-invo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | LMPD to hold 4 p.m. news conference on officer-involved shooting in Anchorage

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to provide new details on the officer-involved shooting that took place in Anchorage Tuesday night.

Click on the video player to watch the news conference live.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

Deputy Chief Mike Sullivan of LMPD will head up the news conference. Anchorage Police Chief H. Dean Hayes will also be in attendance, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.