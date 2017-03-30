Shepherdsville pet cemetery ordered to clean up the property - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville pet cemetery ordered to clean up the property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville pet cemetery has been ordered to clean up its property or it could face court action.

The Pet Haven Cemetery says it's closing, and pet owners say they've been asked to dig up their pets. The owner posted on social media that she's selling the property and is accepting offers. 

An Open Records Request reveals Bullitt County Code Enforcement sent owner Patricia Karsner letters in 2015 and 2016 saying she's violating the nuisance ordinance. Officials say a pet owner filed a new complaint Thursday.

The county is asking her to keep the cemetery mowed and clean, or a criminal complaint can be filed. Pet owners have complained about maintenance of the cemetery that dates back to 1960. 

Karsner has not returned our calls for comment.

