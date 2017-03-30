VIDEO | Body camera video shows Anchorage Police officers shooting suspects during murder-suicide

VIDEO | Body camera video shows Anchorage Police officers shooti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Warning: Some of the video above may be viewed as graphic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says the shooting Tuesday night involving two Anchorage Police officers has been ruled a murder-suicide.

An autopsy confirmed that Destiny Moneyhun and Bradley Sheets suffered single gunshot wounds to the head. Sheets shot Moneyhun in the head before turning the gun on himself during the incident with Anchorage Lt. Mark Hoskins and officer Bryan Taylor.

LMPD said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that both suspects pointed their weapons at officers. The two officers then shot at Sheets and Moneyhun, who was hit with two "non-lethal gunshot wounds," according to the coroner. Sheets was hit three times, and one of those could have possibly been fatal had he not shot himself.

The incident stems from a murder Tuesday in Hardin County. Moneyhun and Sheets were a couple, and deputies say they slashed 74-year-old Lewis Hoskinson to death in his home.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday that night, a neighbor in Anchorage spotted Hoskinson's abandoned car, which led to the altercation where police shot Moneyhun and Sheets.

There is no known tie yet between Hoskinson in Hardin County, Moneyhun and Sheets, both from Barren County, and where they ended up in Anchorage.

Hoskins and Taylor are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. 

