3 people shot and killed in 6 hours in Louisville Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating three fatal shootings that happened within six hours Wednesday night.

The first shooting happened around around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at 21st and Madison Streets. Police say a man died at the scene.

"It's been crazy in this neighborhood," said Andrea Davis, who lives in the area. "I didn't know this neighborhood was like that. Every day I come home, it's something going on out here."

Around 7:20 p.m., a second shooting happened near 41st and Bank Streets. That victim is expected to survive.

“It's a sign of what’s going on in our community,” LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said. “We have people out here with guns, heavily armed. People are resolving their conflicts with gunfire, which is shameful.”

About an hour later, two people were shot in the chest on Bolling Avenue. One died at University of Louisville Hospital. The second person is expected to survive.

Then at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a man was found dead in an alley at 38th Street and Garland Avenue.

“They're terrorizing our community while their doing it,” Harper said. “It makes me angry. It makes the people in the community angry.”

Police have released very little information about the shootings and have said it's too early to say whether they are connected.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about any of the three shootings is asked to call 574-LMPD.

