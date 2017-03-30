UPDATE: Woman arrested after Jeffersontown standoff that ended w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Woman arrested after Jeffersontown standoff that ended with house fire and 1 person shot

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman has been arrested after a standoff in Jeffersontown that ended in flames.

It started Thursday afternoon, at a home on Conway Court, near the intersection of Galene Drive and Stony Brook Drive.

Police say 52-year-old Sherrie Egler got into an argument with a man over that man, "seeing another person." 

That's when Egler grabbed a .22 caliber handgun and shot the man in the thigh, according to an arrest report. 

Police say she then barricaded herself inside the home, and set the home on fire. 

Firefighters were called to the scene and the fire was put out. Police say the male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Egler got out of the home and was subsequently arrested. She was treated for smoke inhalation.

The home suffered heavy damage.

Egler is charged with first degree assault and second degree arson. She was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning, but authorities tell WDRB News she is currently hospitalized. 

No mugshot is available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

