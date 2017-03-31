Four injured including LMPD officer in crash on I-64

The tributes to Mitchell Henry coming in from his high school and college.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $350,000 had been donated to help pay for food and bills.

Dr. Harris said he had to pay an airport worker a "considerable amount" to get him and his team back to the United States.

Louisville pastor back home after he says he was stuck in India in retaliation for U.S. travel ban

Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."

'I thought it was empty': Father says he fatally shot daughter, 9, while teaching sons gun safety

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were injured, including a Louisville Metro Police officer, in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 64.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the officer stopped about 11:30 p.m. to help three people who had crashed their car on westbound I-64 near the Payne Street overpass just before the Mellwood Avenue exit.

The officer was writing up an accident report while sitting inside her marked LMPD cruiser with lights flashing to block the disabled vehicle when she saw another car headed towards them at a high rate of speed. She warned the men to watch out just before the car slammed into the back of her cruiser.

The vehicle then hit two of the three men. One was seriously hurt and the second suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The officer and driver of the car that hit the cruiser weren't seriously injured. All four people injured were taken to University Hospital.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. They do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a role. No charges are expected to be filed.

