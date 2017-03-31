Four injured including LMPD officer in crash on I-64 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Four injured including LMPD officer in crash on I-64

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were injured, including a Louisville Metro Police officer, in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 64. 

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the officer stopped about 11:30 p.m. to help three people who had crashed their car on westbound I-64 near the Payne Street overpass just before the Mellwood Avenue exit. 

The officer was writing up an accident report while sitting inside her marked LMPD cruiser with lights flashing to block the disabled vehicle when she saw another car headed towards them at a high rate of speed. She warned the men to watch out just before the car slammed into the back of her cruiser. 

The vehicle then hit two of the three men. One was seriously hurt and the second suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. 

The officer and driver of the car that hit the cruiser weren't seriously injured. All four people injured were taken to University Hospital. 

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. They do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a role. No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

