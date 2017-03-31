Hunger Games: The Exhibition at the Frazier History Museum through Sept. 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Explore the world of Panem at The Hunger Games: The Exhibition opens Saturday, April 1st at the Frazier History Museum.

Hundreds of authentic costumes and props, high-tech and hands-on interactive and detailed set recreations from the movie series cover 20 thousand square feet.

Visitors will follow Jennifer Lawrence's character, Katniss Everdeen, from her beginnings in District 12 to her emergence as the Mockingjay.

The exhibit will feature seven galleries including District 12, Tribute Train, The Capitol, Making the Games, District 13, Fan Gallery and Katniss's Journey.

Highlights include iconic costumes from the films, such as the Girl on Fire dress, the Mockingjay dress and the Mockingjay armor; key artifacts including the Mockingjay pin, Cinna's sketchbook and Katniss's bow; and interactives, including an explorable map of Panem,

gamemaker's control table and a stunt choreography interactive.

The exhibition will be open at The Frazier History Museum from April 1st to September 10th.

Individual tickets and group tickets are on sale today with prices starting at $26.

A discounted four pack of tickets for both families and individuals is available starting at $90.

Click here to learn more about the exhibition.



