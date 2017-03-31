Bullitt County officers seize 25 pounds of pot, thousands in cas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County officers seize 25 pounds of pot, thousands in cash in 2 separate raids



SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Narcotics Unit busted a marijuana distribution ring earlier this week. 

Detectives released photos from a March 13 raid that seized 25 pounds of marijuana. The officers also found three handguns and about $4,000 in cash. Police did not disclose the location of the bust. 

Three suspects were arrested. 

In a separate raid on March 29, detectives arrested three people and seized $80,000 in cash at the Quality Inn in Brooks. They also confiscated three vehicles, and arrested three other suspects. 

Police have not yet released any additional information about these investigations or the suspects. 

