Region's top athletes compete in Papa John's 10 Miler

Region's top athletes compete in Papa John's 10 Miler

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Papa John's 10 Miler attracted the region's top athletes Saturday, with all the proceeds benefiting local kids.

Ernest Kibet placed first in this year's Anthem 5K Fitness Classic and the Rodes City Run. WDRB caught up with him before he went for the third and final leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running: the Papa John's 10 Miler.

"Ernest did the first two and he did easily and handily. so we don't see anybody who can beat him at this point, but you don't know who's gong to sign up," Pru Radcliffe said, Manager of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running.

You can find the Kenyan native and U of L grad training. "I'm just going to go out there and do my best and if my best means beating everyone, then I'll be so happy about it," Kibet said.

His goal was to run running ten miles in about 48 minutes.

He called last week his stress week. "When you achieve something like when you run fast, you build confidence in yourself and you can transfer that attitude into different things."

He took it easy for race day where he was joined by several others. "You get about 5 to 6,800 people in here and you can't help but feel the vibes out here," Radcliffe said.

All the proceeds go to Crusade for Children, helping local kids with special needs. More than $1.7 million have been raised in total previous years.

"It's not us. It's because all the runners, walkers, all the volunteers and our sponsors. "

Kibet ended up placing first in the race, earning him the Louisville Triple Crown of Running title. 

The race started at 8 a.m. Saturday near the corner of South Third Street and Central Avenue. Runners went south and looped through Iroquois Park before finishing near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

