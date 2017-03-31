Frankfort mom jailed over allegation that she physically abused her child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort mother has been arrested after authorities say she physically abused her daughter.

According to an arrest report, 24-year-old Jeshaya Gray was taken into custody on the afternoon of Friday, March 17.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department says Gray repeatedly slapped her daughter, who is under the age of 12, in the face. The alleged assault caused, "serious physical harm," including swelling and bruising at the right eye.

"The child also had hand marks on both sides of her face, which left whelps on the right side," the arrest report states.

Gray is charged with first degree criminal abuse. On Tuesday, a Franklin County grand jury indicted her on that charge.

She is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.

