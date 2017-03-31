Indiana man saves neighbor from burning home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man saves neighbor from burning home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is credited with saving his paralyzed neighbor from a burning house.

Joe Mobley ran inside a home in Indianapolis after hearing his neighbor yell for help. He says he found a man strapped to a hospital style bed, unable to escape on his own.

Mobley says he smashed out a window and pushed the man outside to safety.

"I wanted to get him out," Mobley said. "I wanted to save his life, I wanted to do something. I could not just wait for somebody to take action."

Fire officials say another neighbor laid a mattress in the back yard so a 60-year-old woman could jump off the back porch to safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

