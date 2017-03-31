Mt. Washington Police arrest man allegedly found passed out behi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mt. Washington Police arrest man allegedly found passed out behind wheel

Posted: Updated:
Aaron Reames (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Aaron Reames (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was found passed out in a car has been arrested on drug charges.

Mt. Washington Police say on Wednesday, they found Aaron Reames passed out behind the wheel at the Circle K on Bardstown Road. Police say when they woke him up, he tried to hide a digital scale.

Investigators say the white powder on the scale tested positive for heroin and they found meth in a plastic cup.

Reames is behind bars at the Bullitt County Detention Center. His bond is set at $10,000.

