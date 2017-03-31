Cardinal football players show off skills for scouts on U of L Pro Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eighteen Louisville Cardinal football players showed off their skills at U of L's Pro Day on Thursday.

Scouts and coaches from all 32 NFL teams were on hand at the Trager Center checking out the Cardinals' talent.

The players ran the 40-yard dash, did cone drills, and some caught passes from former UofL quarterback Chris Redman. After the drills, NFL scouts gave the players some feedback.

"I feel like I had a good day," said Cardinal receiver James Quick. "I feel like I ran well, I caught the ball well, ran my routes well. I did all the drills that I did today well. I feel like I did a good job today."

U of L receiver Jamari Staples says he was focused on one thing.

"I was just mainly focused on being smooth," Staples said. "Running smooth, being smooth on my route, catching the ball smoothly."

Running back Brandon Radcliff called it a productive day.

"I feel comfortable," Radcliff said. "I worked hard, I feel comfortable with my results."

No Cardinals are projected to be picked in the first round of the NFL draft. Devonte Fields will likely be the first Cardinal drafted.

The draft begins April 27.

