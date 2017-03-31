Shepherdsville Police arrest two during bust at Sleep Inn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville Police arrest two during bust at Sleep Inn

Posted: Updated:
Larry Kennedy and Melissa Brown (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Larry Kennedy and Melissa Brown (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say two people were arrested during a drug bust at an area hotel.

Melissa Brown and Larry Kennedy were taken into custody at the Sleep Inn, early Wednesday morning. 

Police say officers received a tip about a theft warrant and found the two staying at the hotel. Investigators say they found meth, a hypodermic needle, a marijuana pipe and about $500 in cash.

They face drug charges.

Police say Kennedy has other warrants out of Jefferson County.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.