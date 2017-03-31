Shepherdsville Police arrest two during bust at Sleep Inn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say two people were arrested during a drug bust at an area hotel.

Melissa Brown and Larry Kennedy were taken into custody at the Sleep Inn, early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers received a tip about a theft warrant and found the two staying at the hotel. Investigators say they found meth, a hypodermic needle, a marijuana pipe and about $500 in cash.

They face drug charges.

Police say Kennedy has other warrants out of Jefferson County.

