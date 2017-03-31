Washington Post article outlines rules between Vice President Mike Pence and his wife

Washington Post article outlines rules between Vice President Mi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence follows rules both in and out of the White House.

According to a Washington Post article, Indiana's former governor never eats alone with a woman other than his wife Karen, and won't attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side either.

The article says Pence made the proclamation to the political website, The Hill, back in 2002. 

The Post says art therapy will be one of Karen Pence's main initiatives, along with work supporting military families. 

The second couple was married back in 1985 and has three children.

