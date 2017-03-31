Crayola announces retirement of 'Dandelion' crayon

Eric Hummel sobbed while reporting the shooting during a 911 call on June 10, telling the dispatcher, "This can't be real."

'I thought it was empty': Father says he fatally shot daughter, 9, while teaching sons gun safety

Dr. Harris said he had to pay an airport worker a "considerable amount" to get him and his team back to the United States.

Louisville pastor back home after he says he was stuck in India in retaliation for U.S. travel ban

58-year-old Phillip Pettus was arrested early Saturday morning after police responded to a home on a domestic violence call.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

Local health department warns of Shigellosis outbreak; asks public for help

The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $350,000 had been donated to help pay for food and bills.

Heart transplant survivor dies just a few hours after giving birth

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

UPDATE: St. Matthews Police say missing 59-year-old man has been found dead

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crayola is saying goodbye to one of its crayons. Dandelion will be "retiring."

Crayola announced Friday -- which is National Crayon Day -- that it's replacing the color dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in "the blue family."

The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement color.

It's only the third time in Crayola's long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it's swapped out a color in its box of 24.

Other colors that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

It's a yellowish crayon, not to be mixed up with yellow, yellow green, or green yellow. Crayola shared an animated video of "dandelion" living life outside of the crayon box.

The company has not announced what will replace dandelion in the box of 24.

