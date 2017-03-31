Crayola announces retirement of 'Dandelion' crayon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crayola announces retirement of 'Dandelion' crayon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crayola is saying goodbye to one of its crayons. Dandelion will be "retiring."

Crayola announced Friday -- which is National Crayon Day -- that it's replacing the color dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in "the blue family."

The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement color.

It's only the third time in Crayola's long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it's swapped out a color in its box of 24.

Other colors that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

It's a yellowish crayon, not to be mixed up with yellow, yellow green, or green yellow. Crayola shared an animated video of "dandelion" living life outside of the crayon box. 

The company has not announced what will replace dandelion in the box of 24.

