Bowling Green man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing father at c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bowling Green man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing father at church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man who told police he was "moved by the message" before stabbing his father at a church service has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports the sentence was handed down Tuesday for 21-year-old Ethan Buckley, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in February to a charge of first-degree assault.

Buckley was arrested in August 2016 after police found his father, David Buckley, with neck wounds at a Baptist church in Bowling Green, about 70 miles north of Nashville, Tennessee.

Police said Ethan Buckley told officers he'd had thoughts of killing his father and that he stabbed David Buckley with a pocket knife.

David Buckley testified at the sentencing hearing that he forgives his son and hopes he gets the helps he needs.

