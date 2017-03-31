Funeral information for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman released - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Funeral information for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman released

Posted: Updated:
Officer Nick Rodman had been with LMPD since 2014 Officer Nick Rodman had been with LMPD since 2014

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral information for Louisville Metro Police Ofc. Nick Rodman has been released.

According to Louisville Metro Police, that information is as follows:

Visitation: Monday, April 3, 2017
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. -- Family visitation only.
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. -- Public visitation.
8 p.m. -- Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Service.
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218

Memorial Service: Tuesday, April 4, 2017
11 a.m.
Southeast Christian Church
920 Blankenbaker Parkway
Louisville, Ky. 40243

Burial and Graveside Service: Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Will be held immediately following the memorial service.
Cave Hill Cemetery
401 Baxter Avenue
Louisville, Ky. 40204

Additionally, a candlelight service will be held to remember Ofc. Rodman on Sunday, April 2 at Jefferson Memorial Park at the corner of S. 6th Street and W. Jefferson Street. The service will begin at 7:45 p.m.

