Authorities identify infant found dead at W. Buechel apartment complex; case ruled homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 3-month-old boy who was found dead at a W. Buechel apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the infant has been identified as Lucas Paez Cruz. He is described as a male of Cuban descent. His cause of death is listed as "smothering." 

The case has been declared a homicide.

Louisville Metro Homicide Detectives and West Buechel Police are investigating after Cruz was found at the Fountain Square Apartments.

Officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a child unconscious and not breathing inside an apartment.

All of the police cars and yellow tape were an alarming sight for neighbors.

"Amid all what's going on around Louisville with the shootings and the cop that just died yesterday ... it just kind of took my breath a little bit," said Lionel Nsilulu, who lives in the apartment complex."

It was a sad sight and scene for neighbors.

"That's very heartbreaking, to hear that it was a baby," Nsilulu said."A few months old, just new to this world and just to go out like this ... it's very saddening."

