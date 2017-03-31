Mayor Fischer delivers meals to seniors in need - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor Fischer delivers meals to seniors in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer took time to deliver lunch to seniors in need on Friday. 

City leaders have been volunteering their time to deliver Meals on Wheels as part of March for Meals. It's a month-long celebration of the program.

The mayor says his mom delivered meals when he was young, prompting his push to create a compassionate city." Members of Metro Community Services say the program gives seniors much more than just a home-cooked meal they are no longer able to prepare for themselves. 

"Most people want to stay in their homes, they don't want to go to a nursing home if they don't have to," said Faith Aeilts. "And for some people the meal we provide to them is enough for them to be able to stay in their homes in their community." 

Workers with the program say the need is growing as part of a "silver tsunami" as the population ages.

They worry possible budget cuts could mean fewer seniors will get the meals they need.

