GUEST POV | Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Paul Robinson

Home of the Innocents President & CEO

I think we can all agree that there is never a good reason to hurt a child. Unfortunately, statistics prove me wrong.

According to Kentucky's Department of Community Based Services, the number of substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect in our state has risen from 9,934 in 2012 to 15,378 in 2016. That's a staggering 55% increase in just four years.

We often hear officials say that poverty, social isolation, and addiction are three primary factors leading to child abuse. But domestic violence and child abuse have no socio-economic barriers. Child abuse and neglect is just as pervasive in wealthy families as it is in lower income families. The scary thing about child abuse is that it hides everywhere.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Advocates and supporters from across our state are coming together this month to raise awareness about this enormous public health issue. Organizations all over Kentucky work every day to increase parenting skills, to build more supportive communities, to help families manage stress or to find housing. Make visiting the Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky website a priority in April to learn more about how even small steps you take can prevent violence against a child.

Let's all work together to truly end child abuse so that, in the future, it doesn't need its own month.

I'm Paul Robinson, and that's my point of view.