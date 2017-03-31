Mount Eden man arrested by Bardstown Police after allegedly stea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mount Eden man arrested by Bardstown Police after allegedly stealing tools from job site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Police say a man stole copper pipe and tools from a construction site. 

Zachary Haydon, age 24, of Mount Eden, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of Maywood Food Mart on Springfield Road. Police say they found large copper pipes, several tools and construction equipment inside his car. 

Haydon allegedly told investigators that contractors at Thai Summitt gave him the equipment. 

When police called the contractors, they said the tools were missing. 

Haydon is charged with burglary and criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

