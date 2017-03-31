MLB player signs $50 million contract, complete with 2 horses - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MLB player signs $50 million contract, complete with 2 horses

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A MLB player negotiated a contract that included ... two horses.

Rougned Odor recently signed a deal worth almost $50 million with the Texas Rangers. But the unique part of the deal was that it included a mare with a two-week-old foal.

The 23-year-old second baseman's contract lasts for six years.

Odor says the horses, along with a higher salary, will allow him to build a Texas ranch and move his family out of Venezuela.

He was raised on a ranch and continues to ride horses during his offseasons.

